Jesse Allen Mason
1940 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Jesse Allen Mason, Jr. departed this world for his heavenly home on the morning of September 7, 2020, at Garden Park Hospital after fighting a hard battle with an extended illness.
Allen was born in Canton, Mississippi on February 6, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Allen Mason, Sr. and Nellie Mason of Brandon; daughter, Melissa Gay Mason; brother, Ben Mason of Brandon; and sister, Mary Walker of Saucier.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Ann Kinsey Mason; his daughter, Karen Mason Street (James), of Shubuta; his son, Keith Allen Mason, of Gulfport; granddaughter, Julia Fairley Speed (Randy) and two great-grandchildren, Camille and Davis all of Long Beach.; brother, Kenneth Mason of Mobile; sisters, Ann (Ray) Necaise of Long Beach and Brenda (Ralph) Johnson of Panama City, along with a host of brothers and sisters by marriage, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
After spending most of his childhood in the Jackson area, Allen's family moved to Gulfport where he met the love of his life, Betty. They both graduated from Gulfport High School in 1958 and married August 30th of that same year. Together, they raised their three children in Gulfport. Over the years, Allen and Betty overcame many obstacles together because of their love for each other and their faith in the Lord. Their youngest child survived a brain tumor that took her sight, and their son suffered a life-altering car wreck. Without becoming bitter, Allen and Betty cheerfully and dutifully cared for their children while resting on each other and the Lord. They had a beautiful marriage that many couples would admire despite circumstances which were trying at times. Allen Mason was a man who knew and loved the Lord! He was a member of Extended Hands Assembly of God in Gulfport. He was a Gideon and a member of Promise Keepers.
Allen Mason was a hard worker. He took his first job at the Daily Herald as a paper boy at the age of 13; he also delivered papers for the Times Picayune, a route he kept for many years. He handled claims for Bryant & Stennis before taking a job with Nationwide which brought his family to Memphis and then Nashville. He held several positions at Nationwide as an adjuster, salesman, and manager. He later went on to work for Aetna in Birmingham, but his most satisfying and rewarding employment came when he took a position with the Assemblies of God Foundation where he assisted others through ministry with investments. While working for an organization that he passionately supported, he helped others invest millions of dollars in a way that helped support the Assemblies of God while assisting his investors to find future financial freedom.
Whether it was for work or pleasure, Allen enjoyed traveling across the United States. Over the years, He won several trips from work to places including Hawaii, San Francisco, and Washington DC. He loved traveling with his family and meeting new people. He never met a stranger.
In his spare time, Allen enjoyed dinners and coffee with friends and family. He loved John Wayne movies, Ole Miss football, and serving the Lord through his work in the Church. He will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family. He was a faithful, compassionate, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation starting one hour prior at First Assembly of God, Gulfport. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family.
