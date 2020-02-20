|
|
Jessie Rea Johnson
Feb.14, 1931 - Feb. 12, 2020
Gulfport
Jessie Rea Pruitt Johnson was the sixth child of sixteen children born to the late George W. and Minnie Bender-Pruitt. She was born in Rose Hill, MS on February 14, 1931. She received her wings Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Her service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 15000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Gulfport, MS 39501, with visitation 10-11 a.m.. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Patricia Nichols; two sons, James (Eula) and Willie Johnson; two sisters, Willie Mae Johnson and Ada Pruitt and a brother, Lawrence Pruitt.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 20, 2020