Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. T. Hall Funeral Home, Inc.
1910 31ST AVE.
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228) 863-8113
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
15000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
15000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Gulfport, MS
View Map

Jessie Johnson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie Johnson Obituary
Jessie Rea Johnson

Feb.14, 1931 - Feb. 12, 2020

Gulfport

Jessie Rea Pruitt Johnson was the sixth child of sixteen children born to the late George W. and Minnie Bender-Pruitt. She was born in Rose Hill, MS on February 14, 1931. She received her wings Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Her service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 15000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Gulfport, MS 39501, with visitation 10-11 a.m.. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Patricia Nichols; two sons, James (Eula) and Willie Johnson; two sisters, Willie Mae Johnson and Ada Pruitt and a brother, Lawrence Pruitt.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -