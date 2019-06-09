Home

O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church
Pascagoula, MS
Jessie Krebs Portas Obituary
Jessie Krebs Portas

November 5, 1931 - June 6, 2019

Gautier

Jessie Ellen Krebs Portas, age 87, of Gautier passed away on Thursday June 6, 2019.

She was born November 5, 1931 in Pascagoula and has been a life long resident of this area with short terms in Huntsville, AL, Pacific Palisades, CA, Houston, TX, Glasgow, Scotland and Morgan City, LA. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Gautier for the last 24 years and Our Lady of Victory in Pascagoula prior to that. She attended Pascagoula High School and was Miss PHS and the Drum Majorette also for the band. "Mrs. Tiny" was a devoted Mother who fostered less fortunate children in the 60's. She was a published Author of a History of Pascagoula Boatbuilding; a FABULOUS chef, seamstress, gardener, and Homemaker with multiple other hobbies as well. She greatly enjoyed our Gulf Coast Islands with her family and friends. Mrs. Tiny & Mr. Bill travelled our World extensively.

She is preceded in death by her parents Roy Mitchell Krebs and Jessie Ellen Dunaway Krebs; her stillborn daughter Nancy; her husband, William Robert Portas, Sr., and sister Rita Joyce Krebs Myers (Mac).

Jessie is survived by a daughter & three sons; Joan Ellen Portas Donnaway(Joe) of Hesperus, CO; William Robert Portas, Jr.(Harriet) of Gautier; Arthur Pitard Portas II "Tee" of Gautier; and Sidoine Krebs "Skip" Portas (Marie) of Clinton, Ms.Sister and brother Joan Evelyn Krebs Griffin (John) of St. Louis, MO and Malcolm Sidoine Krebs(Sandra) of Virginia Beach, VA. Eight Grandchildren, Joseph Raymond Donnaway III, Jonathan Robert Donnaway, Jessica Ellen Donnaway Tillery, Page Gautier Portas, William Robert Portas III, Katherine Victoria Portas Rester, Susanna Nicole Portas, and Constance Merritt Portas.Eight GreatGrandchildren, Simon Robert Donnaway, Lucy Donnaway, Ruthie Donnaway, Jason Donnaway, Josephine Mae Ellen Tillery, Henry Edmond Tillery, Ellen Rester, and Victor Rester, as well as numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday June 13 at O'Bryant O'Keefe Funeral Home, Pascagoula, Ms. A Rosary is planned at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will start at 10:00 am, June 14, at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Pascagoula, MS with interment following at Krebs Cemetery, Pascagoula. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019
