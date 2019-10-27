Home

Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View Map
Jessie Lynn Hilton

Jessie Lynn Hilton Obituary
Jessie Lynn Hilton

Vancleave

Jessie Lynn Hilton went to be in the arms of her mother, father, and sister Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019.

Jessie was born in Biloxi, MS and was a lifelong resident. She is preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Jessie Mae Necaise; and her sister, Irma Atkinson.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Hilton; daughters, Casey (Roger) Varnado, and Bridgete (Kevin) Hedge; as well as stepdaughter, Kimberly Hilton; grandchildren, Kylee, Aime, Destiny, Hunter, and Camryn; and step-grandson ,Kenny; sisters, Carolyn (Joe) Roach, Sandra (Chris) Riser, Hettie (Eley) Ewing, Doris (Claude) Kimbrell; brothers, William Necaise, Billy (Angelia) Necaise, Joseph Necaise, and Henry (Tessie) Necaise; as well as a host of nieces and nephews; along with lifelong friend, Marlis Wilson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at Southern MS Funeral Services Chapel, 6631 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs, MS with a service at 12:00p.m. Interment to immediately follow.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
