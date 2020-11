Or Copy this URL to Share

Jessie William Patrick



Ocean Springs



age 83, passed away on Mon., Nov. 9, 2020. Visit: Fri., Nov. 13, 12pm~1pm, with a 1pm service, all at the First Presbyterian Church, Ocean Springs. Ocean Springs BRADFORD O'KEEFE in charge. 228-875-1266.





