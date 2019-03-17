Home

Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
6040 Three Notch Road
Mobile, AL 36619
(251) 661-7700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
6040 Three Notch Road
Mobile, AL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
6040 Three Notch Road
Mobile, AL
Jewel Emma Skinner Hamilton


Jewel Emma Skinner Hamilton

Sept. 21, 1946-Mar. 12, 2019

Spanish Fort, AL

Jewel Emma Skinner Hamilton passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Howard A. Hamilton, Jr.; two sons, Jason and Brian Hamilton; her sister, Ann Skinner; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 6040 Three Notch Road, Mobile, AL, followed by a chapel service and interment in Mobile Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at www.mobilememorialfunerals.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
