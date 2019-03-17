|
|
Jewel Emma Skinner Hamilton
Sept. 21, 1946-Mar. 12, 2019
Spanish Fort, AL
Jewel Emma Skinner Hamilton passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Howard A. Hamilton, Jr.; two sons, Jason and Brian Hamilton; her sister, Ann Skinner; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 6040 Three Notch Road, Mobile, AL, followed by a chapel service and interment in Mobile Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at www.mobilememorialfunerals.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 17, 2019