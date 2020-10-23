1/1
Jewell Brake
1941 - 2020
Jewell Cephas Brake Jr.

1941-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Say not in grief "he is no more" but in thankfulness "that he was."

Jewell Cephas Brake Jr., known as "J.C." or "Butch" of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Singing River Hospital at the age of 78.

J.C. was born on November 1, 1941 in Newport, AR to the late Cephas Brake, Sr. and Lillian Mae Woodruff Brake. He attended Cash High School and Pascagoula High School. After high school, J.C. joined the United States Marine Corps for four years. During this time, he met and married Teri Christine Wells. They were married for 30 years.

He worked as a pipe welder for various companies, such as, Avondale and Ingalls. For the past forty years he has owned and operated Brake Construction. J.C. was a member of the Gautier Men's Club and the Ocean Springs Elks. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, water sports, and the Men's Club activities.

J.C. was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lauretta Brake Ware Searcy of Sugarland, TX; and brother-in-law, Larry G. Hollis.

Survivors include his two daughters, Diane Elaine Brake Griffin (David Griffin) of Decatur, AL, and Sheila Roxanne Brake Vincent (Troy Vincent) of Oceans Springs, MS; grandchildren: Jeremy Chase Ramer (Lauren Chenevert Ramer) of Ocean Springs, MS, Corey Dillon Vincent (Jerika Seymour Vincent) of Ocean Springs, MS, Cameron Jameson Vincent (Michelle Wood Vincent) of Flowood, MS, and Candance Christine Vincent of Ocean Springs, MS; great- grandchildren: Ella Grace Ramer of Ocean Springs, MS, Liston Sonnet Vincent of Flowood, MS, Maddox Chase Ramer of Ocean Springs, MS and Luke Isaac Ramer of Ocean Springs, MS; siblings: Jimmy Claude Brake (Cynthia Lauderdale Brake) of Gautier, MS and Brenda Carol Brake Hollis of Dora, AL; and by his beloved English Bulldog, Maxine.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, doctors, and staff of the Medical Intensive Care Unit of the Ocean Springs Hospital for their very hard work and support for Jewell Brake during his 49 days in MICU. We will never forget the hard work all of you provided. Your humility, kindness, and strength was so greatly appreciated by all his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to United Service Organizations, Inc. (USO) at donate/uso.org or by mail at P. O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m. at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs, MS. A private graveside service for 20 family members will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Reception will be held for family and friends at 7100 Fountainbleau Road, Ocean Springs, MS., on October 24, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. following the service at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brake family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
OCT
24
Service
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 23, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
