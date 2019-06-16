Jim Brooks



January 14, 1959 - May 20, 2019



Gautier



On Mother's Day, also his 29th wedding anniversary, Jim Brooks, 60, began climbing a ladder from his porch to his roof to clear off branches after a storm. As husbands tend to do, he failed to heed his wife's warning of a slippery surface. The ladder fell, Jim with it. He broke his back, and injured his spinal cord. Despite successful surgery and an excellent prognosis, Jim died a week later from a blood clot. He leaves behind a wife, Anita, and a daughter, Kaya, who graduated from Gautier High School three days after her dad died. Anita and Kaya were the light of Jim's life.



Jim was an amazing person who touched people deeply. He poured his many talents and gifts into others, leaving them better than before they had met him. Dogs, music, coffee, nature, recycling, cars, current events, volunteering, his beloved alma mater: University of Michigan. His passions were vast and intense.



A Celebration of Life service is set for June 29 from 5-7 p.m. at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center 5107 Arthur St. Moss Point, MS. The family requests donations honoring Jim go either to the Gulf Coast Family Counseling Agency 509 Jackson Ave. Ocean Springs, MS 39564 or Alaqua Animal Refuge 914 Whitfield Rd. Freeport, FL 32439.