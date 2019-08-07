|
|
Jim "Coach" Cannon
1941 ~ 2019
Gautier
Jim "Coach" Cannon, 78, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.
Jim was born January 1, 1941. He went to Austin Catholic Preparatory School in Detroit, MI and graduated in 1959. He went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in History from Western Michigan University. After college, he spent several years in the Detroit automotive industry before moving to Florida where he met the love of his life, Janice. They grew their family in Florida where he focused on coaching his two sons in baseball and being involved in community programs coaching at all levels. Jim spent his retirement years working for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District as a school bus driver. He took great pride in being the first to greet the children in the morning and helping them get a positive start to their day and getting them home safely to their families at the end of the school day. Jim's pleasures included - watching college football with his sons - Go Gators, driving along the beach with his wife Janice, watching thoroughbred racing and visiting prestigious tracks throughout the country. His family paid tribute to him "he was the kindest and most generous person you could ever meet and his memory will remain in our hearts. Life is short - love is forever."
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janice; and his two sons, Jared and Jason; sister-in-law, Debra; and brother-in law, Craig.
A Celebration of Life, Memorial Event will occur on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Yacht Club commencing at 11:00 am.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 7, 2019