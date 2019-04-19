Jim D. Odom



Jim D. Odom, 91, of Diamondhead, MS, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Diamondhead.



He was born on March 2, 1928 in Jackson, MS. Mr. Odom was raised in Durant, MS and had been a resident of Diamondhead for 32 years. After graduating from LSU in Forestry in 1950, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. After being released from active duty, he joined the Mississippi Air National Guard, retiring in 1974 with the rank of Lt. Col.



Jim and his wife, Jeane, loved to travel in their RV, having visited every state except Rhode Island. Jim laughed saying, "We couldn't find it." After retiring from International Paper Company, he became a residential appraiser working in this profession for 14 years.



Jim and Jeane were charter members of Diamondhead United Methodist Church, where they served faithfully during the building program. They served on many programs and Jim was a member of the choir.



Jim also served in various organizations, including the American Legion, Military Officers Association of America, and the Sons of Confederate Veterans.



Jim, the only child, was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Catherine Odom. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jeane Odom; his son, Bill Odom of Ocean Springs; his daughter, Cindy Kenny and her husband, David of Bay St. Louis; four grandchildren, Hailey Odom & Alee (Deavours) Barefield, and Dillon (Lindsey) Kenny & Katy Kenny; and five great-grandchildren, Karma Odom, Kaiden Odom, Ryleigh Barefield, Nolan Barefield and Cooper Kenny.



Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20th at Diamondhead United Methodist Church, 5305 Noma Dr., Diamondhead, MS.



Jim will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian is serving the family and the online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Diamondhead United Methodist church (www.diamondhead-umc.org). Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 19, 2019