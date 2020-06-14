Jim Kuhn
1936 - 2020
James Michael Kuhn

Pass Christian, MS

83, passed away June 5th. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Kuhn family. Complete obituary details and online guest registry are at www.trinityfunerals.net. Please keep the family in your prayers.


Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Services
319 Highway 49
Mc Henry, MS 39561
(601) 928-5558
