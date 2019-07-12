Services Moore Funeral Service 1115 College Ave W Wiggins , MS 39577 (601) 928-4522 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Moore Funeral Services 1115 College Ave W Wiggins , MS View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Perkinston Baptist Church Perkinston , MS View Map Burial Following Services Perkinston Baptist Church Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Jim Thrash Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jim Patrick Thrash

San Antonio



Jim Patrick Thrash, 78, of San Antonio TX died peacefully in the arms of his Savior on July 8, 2019 after an extended illness caused by Agent Orange exposure during his tour of duty as a US Air Force pilot in Vietnam. He is survived by his last love, Elvira "Vida" Eardley Thrash, and preceded in death by his first love, Carol Lee Brown Thrash. He was an ordained Southern Baptist minister from the age of 20 and a retired US Air Force officer and pilot with a rich, multi-faceted career of service to God and country.



Jim was Dad to Sherri (Bill) Thrash Lipscomb of Gulfport, MS; Patrick (Sarah) Thrash of Houston, TX; Cynthia Thrash of New York, NY; and "bonus Dad" to Eric (Shawna) Eardley of San Antonio, TX and Caesar (Tina) Garcia of San Antonio, TX. He was Pawpaw to 13 grandchildren: David Patrick Parkhill; Bethany Parkhill; Marissa Thrash; Cassidy Thrash; Regan Reddick; Dennis Eardley; Emily Eardley; Ashley Eardley; Melinda Torres; Lupe Torres; Amerie Cavazos; Macklinlee Garcia; Serenity Garcia; and two great-grandchildren: David Calvin Parkhill and Briella Buckley.



He is also survived by his sister, Ruth (Bill) Lawrenz Wince of Hot Springs, AR, who spent his final days with him and Vida, and his brothers-in-law Dennis Reil and Henry Reil and sister-in-law Linda King, all of San Antonio TX. He will be deeply missed by his mother-in-love Adelfa "Mokey" Reil and especially all the little ones in his family who were drawn to his quiet strength. He had a magic touch that calmed crying babies and turned their frowns into giggles of content.



For Jim, education was a lifelong mission unto itself. He graduated El Dorado (AR) High School in 1959 and earned his bachelors degree from Ouachita Baptist University in 1966; his masters in theology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1980 (the same year that Sherri, his eldest child, graduated from high school) and his doctor of ministry from Luther Rice University of Atlanta in 2001 (the year that his eldest grandson, David, graduated from high school.) He believed that you're never too old to learn something new and encouraged those he loved to continue to learn, grow, and educate themselves as he did throughout his life.



Jim was a visionary and an adventurer, never afraid to step out on faith and begin a new journey. His careers- both military and ministry- brought opportunities for service in churches from Arkansas to Arizona, Mississippi to Alaska; Florida to Ohio; Texas to California; and around the world in Spain, Vietnam, Germany, Thailand and Japan. His sense of adventure was going strong even into his 70s as he and Vida joyfully served at a church in Rota, Spain. He attributed most of his success at making his visions reality to the Lord, with a healthy dose of perseverance and commitment. He always told his family "Make them tell you no!" and that advice served him as well as it did them.



In addition to his primary callings as a minister and Air Force officer, Jim was a published author, trained as a VA chaplain, taught at MS Gulf Coast Community College, and served on the Board of Trustees of his alma mater Ouachita Baptist University. He loved Dallas Cowboys football, Gunsmoke and Andy Griffith, Louis L'Amour novels, sweets of all kinds, and was a world class power-napper. After many years and trials, he successfully perfected his grandmother's family egg custard pie recipe and his Pawpaw Burgers are legendary with his children and grandchildren. His wit was dry but sharp and he loved nothing better than to join his family in laughing at himself.



Jim will be missed in many ways and for many reasons, but above all he will be remembered for his integrity, his devotion to his family, and his selfless service to his Lord and his country. He touched countless lives, led scores of souls to Christ, served as mentor and friend to pastors entering the ministry, and helped grow churches that will continue to bless others for generations to come. The seeds that he planted are innumerable and his faith lives on in the lives of those he served.



The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to Memory Care of Westover Hills and Amedisys Hospice of San Antonio for their incredible care during Jim's final months. His "bonus son" Eric lead the team that so personally and lovingly cared for him.



A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Perkinston Baptist Church in Perkinston MS, where he formerly served as pastor, on Monday, July 15 at 2 PM, with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. Jim's brother in Christ and friend of many years, Gene Daniels, will officiate. A visitation will be held at Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins MS on Sunday, July 14 from 2-4 PM.