Jimmie "Bo" Clark
July 7, 1930 - November 25, 2020
Long Beach, Mississippi - Jimmie "Bo" Clark, age 90, of Long Beach, passed away on November 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Audrey Oliver Clark; his parents, Horace and Mae Scott; and 2 sisters, Myrna Reeves and Bobbie Morella.
He is survived by his daughter, Trish (Richard) Bennett; a grandson, Patrick (Brennan) Bennett; 2 great-grandsons, Sawyer and Beau Clark Bennett; a sister, Geneva "Susie" Franklin; and other relatives and friends.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Titania AKA-13. He retired from Bell South/AT&T after 36 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, and spending time with his grandson and great-grandsons. He was a loving and caring man and he had a smile that would light up any room.
A graveside service will be at 2 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Long Beach City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Long Beach Community Food Pantry, c/o St. Thomas Catholic Church, 720 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach, MS 39560.
The Riemann Family Funeral Home, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com