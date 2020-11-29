1/1
Jimmie "Bo" Clark
1930 - 2020
July 7, 1930 - November 25, 2020
Long Beach, Mississippi - Jimmie "Bo" Clark, age 90, of Long Beach, passed away on November 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Audrey Oliver Clark; his parents, Horace and Mae Scott; and 2 sisters, Myrna Reeves and Bobbie Morella.
He is survived by his daughter, Trish (Richard) Bennett; a grandson, Patrick (Brennan) Bennett; 2 great-grandsons, Sawyer and Beau Clark Bennett; a sister, Geneva "Susie" Franklin; and other relatives and friends.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Titania AKA-13. He retired from Bell South/AT&T after 36 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, and spending time with his grandson and great-grandsons. He was a loving and caring man and he had a smile that would light up any room.
A graveside service will be at 2 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Long Beach City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Long Beach Community Food Pantry, c/o St. Thomas Catholic Church, 720 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach, MS 39560.
The Riemann Family Funeral Home, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Patricia,Richard,Geneva and Family It is with Great Sadness that we Read of the loss of one so Dear to you,and to us Bo was one of the finest Men ever raised in the Orange Grove Community! Always a Perfect Gentleman! You as his Loving Family will surely be in Our thoughts and Prayers during This very Difficult Time!
Roger and Nancy Stuckey
Friend
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
