James Lawrence Hahn, Sr.
June 29, 1936 ~ Jan. 26, 2020
Gulfport, MS
James "Jimmie" Lawrence Hahn, Sr. died peacefully in the arms of Jesus on January 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Born on June 29, 1936 in Biloxi, he was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast; residing in Gulfport for over 50 years. "Jimmie" was a humble man; a devout Christian with a love for God, family, and community like no other. "Jimmie" became a skilled Electrician many years ago at the Buena Vista Hotel in Biloxi. He owned his own business, Hahn's Electric Company for several years and retired as Supervisor of Maintenance at Hancock Bank. "Jimmie" was a selfless man who gave his life to serving others before himself. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church for 56 years. An original contributor to the organization of the St. James Fall Bazaar, "Jimmie" also served on the Parish Council, Maintenance Committee, and was the Founder of the 'Famous Hahn Family Kitchen'. He was an avid Fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors beyond measure. There is only one happiness in this life – to love and be loved; "Jimmie" lived it to the fullest. "Well done, well done, my beloved child you have run the race and now you're home." "Jimmie" was predeceased by his parents Margaret Annette and Walter Joseph Hahn and brother, Joseph Walter Hahn. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Loretta Mae Landry Hahn; sisters, Mildred Kieren (Guerdon) and Barbara Webster (Dan); brother, James "Willie" Williams; his adoring children: James "Jimmie" L. Hahn, Jr. (Cindy), Maria McNally (John), Barbara Glass (Tim), Lori Hodge (Louis); his cherished grandchildren: Amy Hahn Howk (Wade), Joshua Hahn (Angelle), Jayme Hodge (Laura), Ashley McNally Traina (Jess), Siera Glass (Robert), Taylor Glass, Baylee Hodge; six great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and multitude of friends who became "family."
The Hahn Family would like to extend a very special thank you to Deacon Dick Henderson for his overwhelming love and support to "Jimmie" and his family. Additional thanks to his caregivers over the last few years and other staff at The Boyington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Hahn family in their time of need.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 29, 2020