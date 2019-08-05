|
|
Jimmie Polk Sandel
1938 ~ 2019
Westwego, LA
Jimmie Louise Sandel passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 81. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Wayne Sandel for 51 years. She was born in Foard City, TX, lived in Harvey, LA for fourteen years, Diamondhead, MS for twenty seven years, and then Westwego, LA.
She was President of United Mail Services, Inc. until 2004. She loved to play golf and bowl, and she also adored her beautiful cat, Tinkerbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Lewis Polk and Sarah Catherine Polk; and sister, Betty Jane Bussell (Doyle).
She will be forever remembered as a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving son, Stephen Wayne Sandel (Sheila); grandson, Stephen Jeffrey Sandel of Luling, LA; and brother, Thomas Eugene Polk (Linda) of Southlake, TX. She was also the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation starting at 1:00 pm at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian, MS 39571. She will be laid to rest in Biloxi National Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 5, 2019