Jimmy "Clinton" Bird, III
Folkston, GA
age 28, died Friday, May 22, 2020. Visit: 4pm ~ 7pm; Service: 6pm; all Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the O'Neal Road Chapel of BRADFORD-O'KEEFE. View full obituary at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on May 27, 2020.