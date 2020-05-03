Jimmy W. Moore



1939-2020



Biloxi



Jimmy W. Moore, 81, died unexpectedly April 29, 2020, in Memorial Hospital, Gulfport, MS. In 2001 Jimmy and his wife, Jeanne, moved to the MS Coast from Chattanooga, TN, where he had taught school for 20 years and for a while served as principal.



According to Jeanne, "Jimmy loved to fish and play poker. We played poker at the Gulfport Grand anytime we got a few days off, where we made so many friends that we decided to move on down permanently after retirement. Jimmy once said that his epitaph should read, 'Just deal me out for a while'."



According to Jimmy's wishes, there will be no services or visitation planned; however if you wish to leave a message for the family, you may do so at jmm39507@bellsouth.net.







