|
|
Jimmy Dale Perry
June 26,1946- June 12, 2019
Oak ridge, New Jersey
Jimmy D. Perry, 72, passed away unexpectedly June 12, 2019.
He is predecease by his mother Marie Ford McKenzie 2011, his father William M Perry 2012, and his son Timothy Shane Perry 1990.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Brown Perry of 31 years, his loving children, Brian M Perry of North Carolina,Kelli-Jean P Schenk and her husband Donnie of Louisiana, and Sean Ross Perry; his cherished grandchildren McKenzi R and Emily L Schenk; his siblings Clarence Perry and wife Jackie, Johnny Oglialoro, Louise L Simmons; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Brown, sister-in-law Margorie Herbert, his brother-in-law Gerald Brown, along with all his nieces and nephews.
He will be best remembered for his compassion , knowledge of baseball, die hard Yankee fan, and outgoing; he never met a stranger.
Memorial service will be Tuesday June 18 2019 at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home in New Foundland New Jersey, 5pm-7pm
Final disposition will be private.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the ; PO417005 Boston, Ma 02241-7005 or
Https//www.gofundme.com/f/donation-to-the-perry-family
Published in The Sun Herald on June 19, 2019