The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Pittman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Pittman


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmy Pittman Obituary
Jimmy Dale Pittman

1951-2019

Biloxi

Jimmy D. Pittman, 67, of Biloxi passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 2 after a brief illness. Jimmy was a native of Jones County and lived on the Gulf Coast for the last 37 years.

He was a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor degree in Business and an MBA in Audiology. He retired from Keesler Medical Center where he practiced Audiology.

Jimmy was a member of the American Academy of Audiology, the American Speech and Hearing Association, and the Perkinston Yacht Club. He enjoyed canoeing on Red Creek, boating to Horn Island, listening to bluegrass and blues and being with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Inez Pittman; his sister, Donis Faye Pittman; his brothers Albert Pittman, Alfred "Buddy" Pittman, and Gary Pittman. He is survived by his sons, Harrison Reed Pittman and James Elliott Pittman; stepson, Perry Morland; and his step daughter, Amy Raynor; and step grandson, Christian Morland. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Billy Wayne (Diane) Pittman; sisters, Jewel Porter (Charles), Tina (Ernest) DeWolf, Joyce (Rick) Fontan, and Jean Hays; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm with an 4:00pm service Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pilgrim Church Cemetery Fund, 486 Highway 590 Ellisville, Mississippi 39437.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now