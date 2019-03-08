Jimmy Dale Pittman



1951-2019



Biloxi



Jimmy D. Pittman, 67, of Biloxi passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 2 after a brief illness. Jimmy was a native of Jones County and lived on the Gulf Coast for the last 37 years.



He was a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor degree in Business and an MBA in Audiology. He retired from Keesler Medical Center where he practiced Audiology.



Jimmy was a member of the American Academy of Audiology, the American Speech and Hearing Association, and the Perkinston Yacht Club. He enjoyed canoeing on Red Creek, boating to Horn Island, listening to bluegrass and blues and being with friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Inez Pittman; his sister, Donis Faye Pittman; his brothers Albert Pittman, Alfred "Buddy" Pittman, and Gary Pittman. He is survived by his sons, Harrison Reed Pittman and James Elliott Pittman; stepson, Perry Morland; and his step daughter, Amy Raynor; and step grandson, Christian Morland. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Billy Wayne (Diane) Pittman; sisters, Jewel Porter (Charles), Tina (Ernest) DeWolf, Joyce (Rick) Fontan, and Jean Hays; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



A visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm with an 4:00pm service Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pilgrim Church Cemetery Fund, 486 Highway 590 Ellisville, Mississippi 39437. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary