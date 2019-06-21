|
|
Mr. J.M. Brock
Aug. 2, 1930 - Jun 13, 2019
Gulfport
Mr. J.M. Brock, 88, of Gulfport, Mississippi departed this life, Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born and reared in Tylertown, Mississippi. Mr. Brock later moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast where he was a resident for more than 60 years. He was a member of Forrest Heights Baptist Church, Gulfport. Mr. Brock worked for Keesler Air Force Base for many years until he retired as a supervisor and served his country as a Military Police in the United States Army.
He is proceeded in death by his wife, Mrs. Ruby Brock; both parents, Mr. Sam Brock and Mrs. Cora Peters Brock; two sons, Jimmie L. Simon, Ronald E. Brock; a daughter, Linda Faye Brock; a brother, M.C. Brock; two sisters, Melvina Carr, and Leila Magee.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory, one son, James (L'Quitha) Brock- Gulfport, Mississippi; one daughter, Virginia Williams- Gulfport, Mississippi; three sisters, Helen Lenoir- Champagne, Illinois, Bertha Brock- Houston, Texas, Shirley Ratcliff- Gulfport, Mississippi; 11 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren, and a host of family members and friends.
Funeral: 11:00AM, Saturday June 22, 2019; Forrest Heights Baptist Church, Gulfport. Visitation: 10:00 AM. Interment: Monroe Memorial Park. ONLINE REGISTRY:WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on June 21, 2019