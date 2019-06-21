Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. - Gulfport
2018 31st Avenue
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228)863-7712
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Forrest Heights Baptist Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Forrest Heights Baptist Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J.M. Brock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.M. Brock


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
J.M. Brock Obituary
Mr. J.M. Brock

Aug. 2, 1930 - Jun 13, 2019

Gulfport

Mr. J.M. Brock, 88, of Gulfport, Mississippi departed this life, Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born and reared in Tylertown, Mississippi. Mr. Brock later moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast where he was a resident for more than 60 years. He was a member of Forrest Heights Baptist Church, Gulfport. Mr. Brock worked for Keesler Air Force Base for many years until he retired as a supervisor and served his country as a Military Police in the United States Army.

He is proceeded in death by his wife, Mrs. Ruby Brock; both parents, Mr. Sam Brock and Mrs. Cora Peters Brock; two sons, Jimmie L. Simon, Ronald E. Brock; a daughter, Linda Faye Brock; a brother, M.C. Brock; two sisters, Melvina Carr, and Leila Magee.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory, one son, James (L'Quitha) Brock- Gulfport, Mississippi; one daughter, Virginia Williams- Gulfport, Mississippi; three sisters, Helen Lenoir- Champagne, Illinois, Bertha Brock- Houston, Texas, Shirley Ratcliff- Gulfport, Mississippi; 11 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; four great-great- grandchildren, and a host of family members and friends.

Funeral: 11:00AM, Saturday June 22, 2019; Forrest Heights Baptist Church, Gulfport. Visitation: 10:00 AM. Interment: Monroe Memorial Park. ONLINE REGISTRY:WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now