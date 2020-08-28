JoEllen Breazeale Hoda
1961 - 2020
Pass Christian
Jo Ellen Breazeale Hoda, age 59, of Pass Christian, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Gulfport, MS.
She was born in Petal, MS, attended Harrison Central High School and earned an Associates Degree in Agriculture from MS Gulf Coast Community College. Jo Ellen enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing dart team and being a member of the D'Iberville Moose Lodge.
Jo Ellen was preceded in death by her father, N.A. Breazeale. She is survived by her mother, Nancy E. Collins, children Alicia Handler (Christopher), Tonya Hoda and Joshua Hoda; siblings Tony Breazeale, Sr. and Luther Breazeale, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport, MS. There will be a graveside service and interment at Lee Cemetery in Petal, MS, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
