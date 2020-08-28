1/1
Jo Ellen Hoda
1961 - 2020
JoEllen Breazeale Hoda

1961 - 2020

Pass Christian

Jo Ellen Breazeale Hoda, age 59, of Pass Christian, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Gulfport, MS.

She was born in Petal, MS, attended Harrison Central High School and earned an Associates Degree in Agriculture from MS Gulf Coast Community College. Jo Ellen enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing dart team and being a member of the D'Iberville Moose Lodge.

Jo Ellen was preceded in death by her father, N.A. Breazeale. She is survived by her mother, Nancy E. Collins, children Alicia Handler (Christopher), Tonya Hoda and Joshua Hoda; siblings Tony Breazeale, Sr. and Luther Breazeale, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport, MS. There will be a graveside service and interment at Lee Cemetery in Petal, MS, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.

Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
AUG
29
Service
07:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
AUG
30
Interment
11:00 AM
Lee Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Orange Grove Chapel
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
1 entry
August 28, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
