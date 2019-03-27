Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Hailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Hailey


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jo Hailey Obituary
Jo Frances Hailey

1934-2019

Biloxi

Jo Frances Hailey, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Gulfport.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William "Bill" Hailey, III; parents, William Berry Butler and Geraldine Nelson Butler; grandson, Matthew McAtee.

She is survived by her children, Joni Hailey of Pensacola, FL, Julie Hailey of Biloxi, and Rob Hailey (Donna) of Biloxi; brother, Gerald Butler (Donna) of Kentucky; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer Untershine, Melissa Collins (Neal), Austin McAtee, Tyler Hailey (Devon), and Kyle Hailey; Jayden and Josephine Haines, Chance McAtee, and William David Hailey.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:00AM until service time. A burial will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now