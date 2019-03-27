|
Jo Frances Hailey
1934-2019
Biloxi
Jo Frances Hailey, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William "Bill" Hailey, III; parents, William Berry Butler and Geraldine Nelson Butler; grandson, Matthew McAtee.
She is survived by her children, Joni Hailey of Pensacola, FL, Julie Hailey of Biloxi, and Rob Hailey (Donna) of Biloxi; brother, Gerald Butler (Donna) of Kentucky; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer Untershine, Melissa Collins (Neal), Austin McAtee, Tyler Hailey (Devon), and Kyle Hailey; Jayden and Josephine Haines, Chance McAtee, and William David Hailey.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:00AM until service time. A burial will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019