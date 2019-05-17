Jo Love Rogers



1938-2019



Gulfport



Jo Love Rogers, age 80, of Gulfport, passed away to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 after battling cancer for 3 years. She was a member of Bel Aire Baptist Church for more than 45 years. Jo was a retired Harrison County Court Administrator. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Harry W. Love (37yrs), Jim Rogers (15yrs) and her granddaughter, Anna Caroline Love.



Jo is survived by 3 sons, Russell (Amanda) Love, Rance (Poem) Love and Ross (Crystal) Love; 6 grandchildren, William (Brittany) Love, Amy (Riley) Baggett, Randall Love, Janin (Dennis) Keating, Devanne (Tim) Bigelow and Ross Love, Jr.; 6 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, James (Carolyn) McGrew, Dan (Tina) McGrew, Connie (Michael) Regan and Kat (Gary) Lukens.



The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Allison Wall, Dr. Scalisi, home health nurse-Laura Fayard, and Memorial Oncology Infusion Center for all their care, treatment and support.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bel Aire Baptist Church, 15080 Dedeaux Rd, Gulfport. Visitation will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 from 12:00PM until service time at the church. The burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Bel Aire Baptist Church, 15080 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503 or , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 3333607



