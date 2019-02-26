Joan Casey Stein



December 13, 1930 -- February 21, 2019



BILOXI



Joan Casey Stein, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on February 21, 2019, at home with family. She was born December 13, 1930, and spent her childhood and youth, in her words, "surrounded by love and family".



Her brother James Casey was the light of her young life and predeceased her by decades. Upon graduating from Lowell Teachers College, Joan and a group of adventure some teachers journeyed to Newfoundland, Canada, to teach at the US air base. It was there she met and later married the love of her heart, Winfield Marshall Stein (Lt Col USAF). Joan and Winfield enjoyed a happy lifetime full of travel and friends in the US Air Force. In the 1970s they settled happily in Shalimar, FL. There Joan taught Elementary School, first at Kenwood then Longwood. She shaped and nurtured generations of young students. Joan also enjoyed teaching and sharing her faith through Sunday school and Vacation Bible School at Shalimar United Methodist Church.



Most importantly to her, Joan lovingly raised her family and was immersed in her husband's, her daughters', her grandsons' and her son in law's lives. Joan Casey Stein was a gracious, kind and loving soul. She loved family fiercely, enjoyed a deep Christian faith and appreciated her wonderful close friends. Joan was preceded in death by her precious husband of more than fifty years, Winfield. She is loved and remembered by daughters Kathryn Bastian and Johanna Brettel, sons in law Stephen Brettel and Andreas Bastian, and grandsons Ryan Brettel, Bennet Bastian and Christopher Bastian.



The family deeply appreciated Houston Methodist's Palliative Care and A-Med Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, Joan would have welcomed donations to Shalimar United Methodist Church. Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 26, 2019