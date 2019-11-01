|
Joan Vanover Cockrell
November 26, 1957 - October 30, 2019
Wiggins
Joan Vanover Cockrell, age 61, of Wiggins, MS, passed away on October 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her husband and daughters.
Joan married her soulmate, James "Farrell" Cockrell, on September 2, 1977. She was survived by Farrell and her three daughters, Jamie (Marcus) Hogsten, Kristin (Joe) Calcitrai, and Devan (Henry) McDonald. Joan was also survived by her mother, Aggie Vanover, her brother Sam (Anita) Vanover, her sisters Jan Innes and Brenda (Michael) Znachko, and her four grandchildren, Madison Hogsten, Owen Murphy, Quinn McDonald, and Miles McDonald. She was preceded in death by her father, Andy M. Vanover.
Joan loved visiting the mountains, baking, growing vegetables, but most of all she loved her family. She will be missed and remembered by all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens on Saturday, November 2 at 10:30AM. Memorial contributions may be made at any Keesler Federal Credit Union Branch to the Joan Vanover Cockrell Memorial fund, and the proceeds will be donated to the Handsboro Baptist Church youth group for activities and ministries.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 1, 2019