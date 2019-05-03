Joan Hunt Gilbert



1943 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Joan Hunt Gilbert, January 23, 1943 - April 30, 2019, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Joan was a native and lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Woolmarket. She was previously employed at Newberry's Department Store and Bell South as a telephone switch board operator and dispatcher. She enjoyed countless happy times with family and friends on Biloxi Beach and Tchoutacabouffa River. Joan was an avid bird watcher, a hobby that she loved and passed down to younger generations. She also enjoyed searching for Genealogy and leaves behind priceless pieces of family history. Joan had a fun loving and an outgoing personality. She loved to dance and sing. A classic favorite, "Cherry Pie" was often heard at family gatherings. Joanie Bolonie, easily entertained people with her quick-witted one-liners and funny jokes that sparked joy and laughter in those around her. She was the life of the party and a true comedian, cracking jokes until to the very end. Joan never met a stranger and anyone she did meet quickly became her friend. To know Joan was to love her, she left a lasting impression. Joan lived life the way she wanted too and did not make excuses for it. Her children, lovingly called her Frank. Because, she often said, "I did it my way." Yes, she was stubborn, but most of all, she was loving. She above all things valued God, family, honesty, and hard work. If you asked Joan, she would tell you without a doubt her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter were her greatest joy in this life.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George Francis Hunt III and Myrtle Olier Hunt; sister, Barbara Thibodeaux (Kenny); grandson, Andrew Gilbert; and great-nephew, Tristan Thibodeaux.



She is survived by her children, Kristy Gilbert (John Patterson)), Trudi Johnson (David), George Gilbert (Jenny); her grandchildren, Garrett Johnson (Alex White), Taylor McGuire(Chris), Grant Johnson, Autumn Gilbert, Kannon Gilbert, Wendy Smith (Kyle Porter); great-granddaughter, Collins McGuire; sister, Sherilyn Saggus(Gerry); and brother, George Hunt(Lola).



She is also survived by countless beloved nieces, nephews, Godchildren, friends and extended family that she dearly loved. Special note of thanks to Mom's running buddies, Jimmy Gilbert and Sherry Ladnier. We greatly appreciate your love and commitment to her. We couldn't have done it without you.



The family also would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff at Kare-in-Home Hospice and The Singing River Hospital, SNIFF Unit and Rehab for their hard work, dedication and kindness. She is walking in heaven now. May you all be blessed for the care you gave our Mom,



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor be made to CASA of Harrison County to advocate for abused and neglected children and Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence. A private family Mass was celebrated May 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Woolmarket.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald from May 3 to May 5, 2019