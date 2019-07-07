Joan Marie Rodriguez Holley



1940 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Joan Marie Rodriguez Holley, age 79, was born in Biloxi, MS on June 29, 1940. She passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Rodriguez Jr. and Althea Parker Rodriguez, her sister, Patricia "Patsy" Hurlbert, her brother, Lanny "Buzzy" Joseph Rodriguez, her husband , Dolphie Lyman Holley and her son, Lanny David Holley.



Survivors include her brother, Raymond Daniel "Danny" Rodriguez, her sister, Judy Rodriguez Eleuterius, her son, Delmas Michael Holley Sr ( wife, Cindy), her daughter, Nettie Holley Stauts (husband, Mike), and her daughter, Dana Holley Waltman, and she will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



We would like to give special thanks to Care in Home and Tracy Ladner for your kindness and support. We are humbled by the care and compassion that you have shown during this time.



The family requests that memorial donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or , in her honor.



Per her wishes, graveside visitation will be for immediate family only.



The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on July 7, 2019