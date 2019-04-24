Joan Elizabeth Sarles Greer Hollis



1933 ~ 2019



Gulfport, MS



Joan Elizabeth Sarles Greer Hollis, age 85 of Biloxi/Gulfport, MS, peacefully passed away on April 23, 2019 after a long struggle with Dementia.



Joan was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lloyd & Caroline Sarles; brothers, Ray and Bob Sarles; husband of 35 years, H.T. Greer; and husband of 17 years, Ben Hollis.



She is survived by her six children, Jim and Toni Greer, Sandy and Eddie Wells, Mary Williams and Tommy Moran, Patty and Kenny Mathers, Diane and Kenny Moore, Debbie and Joe Aflague; 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



One of Joan's favorite past times was tending to her flower gardens; but her greatest passion in life was loving and caring for her family.



Memorial contributions may be made to @ .



A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi. The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019