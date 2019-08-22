|
|
Joan Marie Kecer
April 8, 1937 - Aug. 19, 2019
Ocean Spring, Mississippi
Although it is a treat to beat your feet in the Mississippi mud and as sure as the hills of Pennsylvania rise to skies of blue, and as taps played somewhere west of us, on August 19, 2019 the father, the son, and the holy spirit called home retired Lt. Colonel Joan Marie Kecer. Joan was born at her grandparents' home on April 8, 1937 in Brier Hills, Pa and Died at her home in Ocean Springs, Ms., Surrounded by her family.
Joan attended grade school in Brier Hill, Pittsfield, Columbus PA and graduated from Corry Area High School in 1955. She went on to attend the University of Buffalo in C.J Myer Memorial School of Nursing in Buffalo, Ny, graduating in 1958, as a registered nurse. After working as a pediatric and surgical nurse for a few years, she found her true love career in surgical nursing and joined the U.S Airforce. May 20, 1961, she entered basic training in Gunther AFB, AL. On June 10, 1961, she went to Lackland AFB, Tx for 5 years. In July of 1966 she volunteered to go to Vietnam and was assigned to CamRanh Bay, she did two tours of duty.
In July of 1968 she came back to the states and was assigned to Myrtle Beach AFB, Sc, In August of 1970 she was assigned to Torrjon AFB, Spain, In June of 1973 she was assigned to Reese AFB, Tx. In 1975 her last assignment was Keesler AFB, MS. On May 31st, 1981 she retired from the Airforce.
Her Military decorations and medals are listed AF Commendation Medal, AF Longevity Service Award with four oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal With four battle stars, AF Outstanding unit with two oak leaf cluster, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with device, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
After leaving the military, she worked in surgical units at Chalmette Hospital in, La, Singing River Hospital, Pascagoula, MS, Memorial Hospital, Gulfport, Ms and Rush Hospital, Meridian, Ms.
She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 246, Corry, Pa, also a member of the American Legion Post 365, Corry, Pa.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam (Helen) Toplovich Kecer; Maternal grandparents, Paul (Anna) Poplovich Toplovich; Paternal Grandparents, Peter (Marie) Krimpasky Kecer; Toplovich Aunts, Mildred, Mary, Thelma, Julia, Ann, Victoria, Pauline, Kate and their spouses. Toplovich Uncles, Emil, Joe, Paul, Danny, Carl and their spouses. She is also preceded by many cousins on both sides of the family.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Ann (Dale) Hutchinson, Columbus, Pa; Nieces, Tammy Kecer (Chuck) Brown, Fairview, Pa; Jennifer (Brad) Cannon, Saucier, Ms; great niece, Elizabeth (Evan) Mullin; Great nephew, Joseph Krawiec; Bradley and Dale Cannon. A Magnitude of cousins of Toplovich and Kecer sides. Our cousins Kushner, Sue (Oran) Kibbey, Pittsfield, Pa; Tanya (Terry) Wirick Griad, Pa; Marry Kushner, Pittsfield, Pa; close family friends, Sue (Harry) Anderson and family, Warren, Pa; Members of the Mary (Danny) Creel; Creel family, Tammy, Timmy, Elizabeth, Madelyn, Vega and Hazel; family friends, June Lilly.
A special thanks to Tammy creel and June Lilly for all they have done for Joan over the years and being part of her life; the Kushner cousins of PA.; family and friends, neighbors and co-workers for being a part of Joans life.
Joans military career gave here the opportunity to travel the world. She enjoyed being involved in several Mardi Gras Krewes on the coast. Joan was made a queen three time in the courts and parades. She enjoyed dropping a few coins in the slot machines. Joan will be remembered as a great daughter, sister, aunt, friend, boss and co-worker. She loved the culinary flair of the coast. Joan was a very loving, caring, generous person who enjoyed spoiling family and friends. She always enjoyed a good laugh and was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan.
A private celebration of life will be held this Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Ocean Springs, Ms. Their will also be another celebration of life in the Spring of 2020. A memorial service will be held at the Biloxi National Cemetery and PA at the family's convenience.
A very special thanks to Kindred Hospice, workers, Dr. Peterson and Father Godfrey Andoh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice Care, Biloxi, Ms; St. Jude's, choice charity.
Southern Mississippi Funeral services in charge of the arrangements for Joan kecer.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 22, 2019