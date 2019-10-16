|
|
Joan O. (Schruff) Gray
Pottsville
Joan O. (Schruff) Gray, 82, of Pottsville, PA, formerly of Pass Christian, MS, Bloomsburg, PA, and Orwigsburg, PA, passed away Friday, October 11th, peacefully, at Providence Place Retirement Community, Pottsville
Joan was born in Pass Christian, MS on April 27, 1937, a daughter of the late Shirley (Brownlee) and Louis J. Schruff.
She was a 1954 graduate of St. Joseph's Catholic School.
She was the wife of Robert W. Gray, Jr., and they were happily married for 65 years.
Joan was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church Schuylkill Haven, PA. She was a volunteer at Geisinger Medical Center, and she served on the Geisinger Woman's Auxillary. She also served on the board of Greater Pottsville Winter Carnival, and was a Cub Scout Leader.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by two sons: Robert W. Gray III, and Jeffrey C. Gray; brother, Lawrence Schruff of Gulfport, MS.
In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by two daughters, Eileen M. Rhody & husband, Andrew J., of Schuylkill Haven;Debra Schiavoni, of Lancaster; a son, Gregory Gray & wife, Elizabeth, of Pottsville;
She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brother, Louis McCall Schruff, of Long Beach, MS, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Memorial contributions may be made to "NAMI" 6600 York Rd #204,Baltimore, MD 22164 or PKD Foundation, 1001 E 101st Terrace #220, Kansas City, MO 64131
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 16, 2019