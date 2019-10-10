|
|
Joan Woods
Gulfport
Joan Woods, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in her home on Mennonite Rd. in Gulfport, where she lived for 41 years. Joan was born Sept 1,1925 in Iuka, Mississippi to Charles and Mamie Grisham. She grew up on 100 acres with her parents and 5 siblings. She loved gardening, working outside , and cooking for anyone who entered her house. She love Gospel music and was of Baptist faith and was extremely devoted to her family. After she raised her children, she worked at the VA canteen for 19 years and worked 11 years for One Magnolia Place, where she retired at age 77
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John Woods,
whom she was married to for 63 years before his passing; her daughters,
Judy Parish and Janet Harvell; her brother Jack Grisham; and her sisters
Nona Norman, Mary Lou Bugg and Ruth Hales.
She was survived by her son Johnny Woods; her sister Jean Tigner; her
grandchildren Billywayne Parish (Angela), Denea Joan Chambers, John Grisham Parish, Rusty Harvell, Darren Harvell (Sarah) Niki Faneca (Michael); and 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 1:30 PM at Biloxi National Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at
www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 10, 2019