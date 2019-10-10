Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Woods


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Woods Obituary
Joan Woods

Gulfport

Joan Woods, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in her home on Mennonite Rd. in Gulfport, where she lived for 41 years. Joan was born Sept 1,1925 in Iuka, Mississippi to Charles and Mamie Grisham. She grew up on 100 acres with her parents and 5 siblings. She loved gardening, working outside , and cooking for anyone who entered her house. She love Gospel music and was of Baptist faith and was extremely devoted to her family. After she raised her children, she worked at the VA canteen for 19 years and worked 11 years for One Magnolia Place, where she retired at age 77

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John Woods,

whom she was married to for 63 years before his passing; her daughters,

Judy Parish and Janet Harvell; her brother Jack Grisham; and her sisters

Nona Norman, Mary Lou Bugg and Ruth Hales.

She was survived by her son Johnny Woods; her sister Jean Tigner; her

grandchildren Billywayne Parish (Angela), Denea Joan Chambers, John Grisham Parish, Rusty Harvell, Darren Harvell (Sarah) Niki Faneca (Michael); and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 1:30 PM at Biloxi National Cemetery.

An online obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at

www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now