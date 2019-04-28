E. Joan Wuehler



1937-2019



Waveland



E. Joan Wuehler, age 81 of Waveland, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.



Born in England, on July 27, 1937, she was proud of her service in the Peace Corps, having served in Niger, West Africa, and Lesotho, South Africa. After her time working with the Peace Corps, she settled in Mississippi, setting up homes in various locations on the coast and in Prentiss. Finally, she settled in Waveland, where she worked at Mayor Mike Smith's office and served as Assistant Director at The Ground Zero Museum.



Joan loved creating beautiful jewelry and always had a joy for sewing and quilting. She happily shared those creations of hers at various coastal markets.



Her family and friends are already missing her laughter, love, and her friendly, outgoing nature.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elsie Jackson Roberts.



She is survived by her daughters, Germaine O'Donnell and Adrienne Wuehler Anthony and her husband Sean; and her grandson, Hyatt Anthony.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the animal shelter of your choice.



A prayer service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 12:00 PM, at St. Paul Chapel, Pass Christian, with a visitation for family and friends from 11:00 AM until the service. Entombment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery Columbarium.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, is serving the family.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary