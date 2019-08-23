|
|
JoAnn Lampton
1946-2019
Kiln
JoAnn Lampton, age 72, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Russell; mother, Florence Clark Bessmer; stepfather, Robert Bessmer; companion, Doug Seal; daughters, Laura Lampton Saucier and Amy Lampton Cuevas; son, Charles "Chuck" Lampton; grandson, Dakota Cuevas; sister, Betty Sue McComas.
She is survived by her daughters, Jettie Crain (Todd) of Gulfport, Kristy Ford (Robert) of Kiln and Julie Small (Gary) of McDavid, FL; sons, Billy Lampton of Kiln and Robert Lampton (Donella) of Waynesboro; adopted son, Jason Lampton of Long Beach; sisters, Donna Fairchild (Wayne) of Missouri and Carolyn Bandy of Arizona; grandchildren, Brigette, Vanessa, Ricky, Brittany, Cory, Rhianna, Haley, LauraLee, Dylan, Macee, and Chase; 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd, Pass Christian. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00PM until 3:00PM at the funeral home. A burial will follow the service at Standard Sandhill Cemetery.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 23, 2019