Joann Marie Payne



1924 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Joann Marie Payne, age 95, and a resident of Biloxi, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Biloxi, MS. She was born on February 7, 1924 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to William Hoeppel and Helen Berry Hoeppel.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. Payne; her parents; her son, Richard C. Payne; and her sister, Betty Terry.



She is survived by her son, Timothy W. Payne; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Before her sickness, she regularly attended Mississippi City United Methodist Church.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi with visitation starting at 12:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Southern Memorial Park Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the at or the Back Bay Mission at www.thebackbaymission.org/give



Published in The Sun Herald on May 9, 2019