Joe Walker CobbSept. 17,1960 - Sept. 24, 2020PerkinstonJoe "PeeWee" Walker Cobb, age 60, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on September 24, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1960 in Bangore, Maine. He was a logging crew foreman at Stone Timber Co. for 38 years. Mr. Cobb is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Elaine Mishaud; brother, Greg Cobb; and sister, Belinda Carlisle.Mr. Cobb is survived by his wife of 19 years, Missy Cobb of Perkinston; children, Brandon (Charlene) Cobb of Perkinston, MS, Brady (Meagan) Cobb of Gulfport, Kacey Stauter(Jeffrey) of Perkinston, Lacey (Carey) Baucum of Pekinston; grandchildren, Lindsey Cobb, Makayla Cobb, Aaron Cobb, Easton Cobb, Khloe Cobb, Caylee Baucum, Addison Cobb, Lincoln Cobb, Lane Baucum, Lily Baucum; father, Rufus "Joe" Walker Cobb of Perkinston; sister, Wanda (Tony) Robertson of Hattiesburg; Mother and Father-In-Law, Betty and Levas Quave, and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Perryville Baptist Church at 5:00PM -until. Services will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 4:00 PM with interment to follow at Joe Walker Cobb Cemetery. Moore Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.