Joe Cooley, Jr.
Feb. 2, 1929--Jan. 4, 2020
Bay St. Louis, MS
Joe Cooley, Jr., Long time resident of Gretna, Louisiana, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Joe grew up in Kiln, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his loving wife of fifty years.
Survived by his sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Visitation will occur at Annunciation Catholic Church in Kiln on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment with Military Honors will follow at Bayou Coco Cemetery in Kiln.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 7, 2020