Joe Everett Davis
Biloxi
Joe Everett Davis, 81, of Biloxi, passed away April 11, 2019. Joe was a lifelong resident of Biloxi. He worked 50 years in the meat packing business at Davis Slaughter House.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Myrtle Davis; his wife, Carol Ann Davis; and his brother, Sonny Davis. He survived by his son, Kevin Davis; sister, Jean Marie Hagler; and Marvin and Carol Robinson. Joe had many good friends, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Coleville Cemetery in Woolmarket, MS on Tuesday, April 16 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 13, 2019