Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Coleville Cemetery
Woolmarket, MS
Joe Everett Davis

Biloxi

Joe Everett Davis, 81, of Biloxi, passed away April 11, 2019. Joe was a lifelong resident of Biloxi. He worked 50 years in the meat packing business at Davis Slaughter House.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Myrtle Davis; his wife, Carol Ann Davis; and his brother, Sonny Davis. He survived by his son, Kevin Davis; sister, Jean Marie Hagler; and Marvin and Carol Robinson. Joe had many good friends, nieces, and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Coleville Cemetery in Woolmarket, MS on Tuesday, April 16 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
