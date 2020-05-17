Joe Henry Ezell
January 18, 1944 - May 8, 2020
Pascagoula
Joe Henry Ezell, 76, of Pascagoula, MS, passed away peacefully May 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Memorial Service arrangements will be announced as soon as we receive clear pandemic guidelines from the Mississippi Department of Health in regardsto events and gatherings. Our wish is for all that would like to join us in person will be able to do so safely at a later date. Bible donations can be made to Gideon International in memory of Joe, visit SendTheWord.org ; www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.