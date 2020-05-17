Joe Ezell
1944 - 2020
Joe Henry Ezell

January 18, 1944 - May 8, 2020

Pascagoula

Joe Henry Ezell, 76, of Pascagoula, MS, passed away peacefully May 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Memorial Service arrangements will be announced as soon as we receive clear pandemic guidelines from the Mississippi Department of Health in regardsto events and gatherings. Our wish is for all that would like to join us in person will be able to do so safely at a later date. Bible donations can be made to Gideon International in memory of Joe, visit SendTheWord.org ; www.obryantokeefe.com



Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Prayers to the Ezell family during your time of grief. I worked with Joe many years ago at the Civic Action Committee. Rest In Peace Joe.
Helen
Acquaintance
May 15, 2020
Joe was a friend beyond compare, honest, compassionate, God loving, irreplaceable Family Man and the best neighbor anyone could ask for. RIP Joe, you deserve it.
Andy Hood
May 14, 2020
My condolences to Joes family. I know he loved and was much loved. He will certainly be missed.
Marsha Gandy
Friend
May 14, 2020
I am so very sorry. I will be praying for the family.
Tommy Miller
Friend
May 13, 2020
Joe was a dear friend that I haven't seen in many years. God bless his family in this hour.
Paul Collins
Friend
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
