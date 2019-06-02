|
|
Mrs. Joe Marie Hudson
1948-2019
Saucier
Mrs. Joe Marie Hudson, age 70, of Saucier passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Mrs. Hudson was born on September 24, 1948 in D'Iberville and remained a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. She was a member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in D'Iberville. She was an avid fan of both LSU and New Orleans Saints.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, William Tucker Hudson and second husband, Jimmy Monk; parents, Joe and Mary Woods; and sisters, Mary Alice Hudson and Patsy Ann Seymour.
Survivors include her son, Jessie Woods of Saucier, MS; brother, Jeff Woods of Saucier; grandchild, Jessica Marie Woods; and great grandchildren, Emma Hayes and Liam Hayes.
Funeral service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends are invited to visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Cedar Lake Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 2, 2019