Trinity Funeral Services
319 Highway 49
Mc Henry, MS 39561
(601) 928-5558
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faithview Baptist Church
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Faithview Baptist Church
Joe Pol IV Obituary
Joseph Andrew Pol, IV

Spet. 3, 1973 ~ July 21, 2019

Saucier, MS

Joseph Andrew Pol IV, 45, passed away July 21, 2019 at his home in Saucier, MS. Born in Gulfport, MS, Joe was known by friends and coworkers as a "legend". He worked as a paramedic for American Medical Response (AMR) and Acadian Ambulance Services as a Remote Paramedic dealing with Safety Management Systems. Joe also spent two years as a combat medic in Kuwait. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and being of service to others, and he loved his friends and family dearly. His quick-wit and infectious smile will be fondly remembered, and sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Joe is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Pol II and Sylvia Hultz Pol and Jimmy Roy and Bobbie Faye Rolison, and his father, Joseph Pol III. Left to cherish his memories are: his mother Bonnie (David) McMurtry of Saucier; his children: Cody of Oxford, MS; Noah of Summit, MS; and Addyson and Emma of Benndale, MS., his brother, Jeremey (Holley) Pol, his niece, Evelyn, and his girlfriend, DeAnna Reynolds. Visitation will be at Faithview Baptist Church from 10:00AM-12:00PM on Wednesday, July 24, with the funeral ceremony at 12:00 PM. Joe will be laid to rest in the Saucier Community Cemetery afterward. Joe's family extends special thanks to AMR for giving him his last ride, Brian Switzer for his close friendship with Joe and unwavering support, Dr. Pershing for his excellent care, Singing River Hospital-Ocean Springs, and his team of dedicated nurses. "Rest easy, boss man; time waits for no one." Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Pol family in their time of need, and asks everyone to keep them lifted up in prayer over the coming days. An online guest registry is provided at www.trinityfunerals.net.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 23, 2019
