Joel Edwin Jones Jr.
1936 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mr. Joel Edwin Jones, Jr., age 83, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Mr. Jones was born on October 7, 1936, in Pascagoula, MS to Joel Edwin Jones Sr. and Hazel Rouse Jones. He graduated from Pascagoula High School and Phillips College. He retired from the US Marine Corp after twenty years, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a published writer and his hobbies included computers, books, travel, treasure hunting and the beach.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Jones and sister, Janis Green.
Survivors include his wife, Carmelita Jones, children, Edwin P. Jones, Joel Jones III, Donna Stallings, Barbara Jerden, stepdaughter, Mary Grant, brothers, James Jones, Jerry Jones, and John Jones, sisters, Jeannie Lee and JoAnn Griffin and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 11, from 7pm until 8pm, with an 8pm Memorial Service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to go to Philippine Missions to upgrade a church, flooring and windows.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 10, 2019