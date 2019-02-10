Joseph Cyrille Koenenn



1930 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Joseph Cyrille Koenenn, of Gulfport, passed peacefully from this life Wednesday, February 6, 2019.



Joe was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, on September 14, 1930. While he lived and worked in many places across the United States, and traveled extensively throughout the world, he returned to live on the Gulf Coast for the last few years of his life. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Linus A. Koenenn, Sr. and Laura Dambrino Koenenn; his sister, Hazel K. McCreery; and brother and sister-in-law, L. A. Koenenn, Jr. and Mae Dolese Koenenn; and niece, Pamela McCreery Jones.



He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Anne Koenenn Meek (Tom), Alfred R. Koenenn, Sr. (Judi), Margaret Koenenn Papaleo (Dennis), and Emily Koenenn Henriksen (Arve), and numerous grand nieces and nephews.



Joe was a graduate of Gulfport High School, attended Louisiana State University, and the University of Missouri, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism. He worked for various newspapers around the country including The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Tennessee, The Miami Sun Herald in Miami, Florida, and Newsday in New York. While with Newsday from 1969 to 1994, Joseph C. Koenenn wrote a column as the Entertainment Editor of the newspaper, commenting on plays and restaurants throughout New York City. His column "Broadway Notes" appeared each week in the Sunday edition of Newsday and was syndicated in various publications throughout the country, including the Los Angeles Times, the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Baltimore Sun.



While working in New York, Joe lived in Locust Valley on Long Island. His house was adjacent to the



Wetlands, which he found beautiful and peaceful, much like the view of the beach in Long Beach from his parents' home. He welcomed visitors from the Mississippi Gulf Coast, eager to suggest restaurants to try or plays to see. He was a consummate host, escorting guests on the Subway and on excursions into Greenwich Village.



Joe Koenenn served honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and continued his love of the sea by navigating his sailboat along the Mississippi Sound on his frequent visits to the Gulf Coast. He was often seen carrying his bag of sails across Highway 90, either alone, or with one of his nieces or his nephew. Joe also enjoyed traveling around the globe and was especially fond of experiencing cuisine in distant lands as well as the fresh seafood choices found on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Joe will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Visitation will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church from 10 – 11 am followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou in Diamondhead, MS.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in his memory to St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy, St. James Catholic Church, or St. Joseph Cemetery.



Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 10, 2019