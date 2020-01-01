|
|
Johan M. Gill
1930 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Johan M. Gill, 89, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Ocean Springs.
Mrs. Gill was born in Biloxi and was a lifelong resident of the coast. She was employed in the seafood industry over the years. Mrs. Gill was a devout Catholic. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel P. Gill, Sr.; her parents, Norman and Alice Quave; her daughter, Norma Ladner; her sons, Sam Gill, Jr. and Norman Robert Gill; her sister, Marlene Gilbert; and her brothers, Walter Quave, Patrick Quave and Bryant Quave.
Mrs. Gill's survivors include her daughter, Sherrill (Wendell) Peel of Ocean Springs; her son, Frank (Hazel) Gill of Biloxi; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 1, 2020