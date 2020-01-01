The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Johan Gill


1930 - 2020
Johan Gill Obituary
Johan M. Gill

1930 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Johan M. Gill, 89, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Ocean Springs.

Mrs. Gill was born in Biloxi and was a lifelong resident of the coast. She was employed in the seafood industry over the years. Mrs. Gill was a devout Catholic. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel P. Gill, Sr.; her parents, Norman and Alice Quave; her daughter, Norma Ladner; her sons, Sam Gill, Jr. and Norman Robert Gill; her sister, Marlene Gilbert; and her brothers, Walter Quave, Patrick Quave and Bryant Quave.

Mrs. Gill's survivors include her daughter, Sherrill (Wendell) Peel of Ocean Springs; her son, Frank (Hazel) Gill of Biloxi; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
