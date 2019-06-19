John A. Strickland, Sr.



1948 ~ 2019



Long Beach



John A. Strickland, Sr. of Long Beach, MS went into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 3, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.



Mr. Strickland was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents John and Hattie Strickland, maternal grandparents William and Clara Norman, father Thomas Eugene Strickland, mother Stella Leola Strickland, sister Stella Chapman, brother Thomas L. Strickland Sr., nephew Thomas L. Strickland Jr., and grandson Tyler J. Leger.



Mr. Strickland is survived by his children, John A. (Farrah) Strickland Jr of Covington, LA, Ashley (Dean) Weaver and Malissa (John) Ellis both of Long Beach, MS; his grandchildren, Jase Neale, Trey Weaver, and Maxon Weaver, all of Long Beach, MS & Alexandria and Baby Boy (arriving October 2019) Strickland of Covington, LA; niece, April McMurphy of Long Beach, MS; nephews, Michael (Heather) Hagensee of Knoxville, TN, Macy (Heidi) Hagensee of Prineville, OR and David DeMetz of Mobile, AL; and several extended family members, friends, and colleagues.



Mr. Strickland was a proud lifelong resident of Long Beach. He graduated from Long Beach High School in 1966 where he played basketball and baseball along with involvement in several clubs. He went on to attend Perkinston Community College where he received his associate degree and then the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a member of the fire service for 23 years serving as Battalion Chief for the City of Long Beach, Fire Coordinator for Harrison County, and a member of the MS Firefighters Association. He was also a certified arson investigator. He served as Safety Director for CTA, and ended his career working at the Long Beach School District over the past 12 years. He loved the fire service, but his job as "Papa John" for LB schools became his passion. He not only drove a daily route, but he was always quick to volunteer to drive for sporting events, competitions, and field trips. He would play scorekeeper, aid the SpEd Department, substitute, or anything else asked of him by the school. And when he was not on the clock, you would find him in the stands at almost every event cheering on the students. He loved his community. He spent his life serving his family and community by coaching several teams, serving as deacon in his church, teaching Sunday school, volunteering with several organizations, and supporting everything he could about Long Beach.



Services for "Papa John" Strickland will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at Frist United Methodist Church, 208 Pine Street, Long Beach. Visitation will be from 12pm until 2pm with a memorial service following at 2. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to any organization within Long Beach Schools. Go Bearcats!



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach is serving the family and the online obituary may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary