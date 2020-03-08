|
|
John "Jack" Acevedo
1941- 2020
Biloxi, MS
John "Jack" Acevedo, age 78 passed away on March 3, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
Mr. Acevedo was born on October 13, 1941 to the late John and Lillian Acevedo of Biloxi. He was well known for his exceptional building and remodeling of homes across the coast. He has been a lifelong member of the Biloxi Elks Lodge serving as exalted ruler from 1974-1975. He was responsible for the relocation of the lodge to the present location. He enjoyed spending time with his family and could grill a mean steak.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mae Acevedo; his daughter, Jonda Acevedo Seymour; his parents, John and Lillian Acevedo; and sisters, Charlotte Acevedo Graafmeyer and Judy (Rudy) Ibele.
Mr. Acevedo is survived by his longtime partner, Liz Lewinger; daughter, Dina (Donald) Coblentz; son, John (Elaine) Acevedo; son-in-law, Frank F. Seymour; seven grandchildren, Jared (Heather) Seymour, Josh (Christina) Seymour, Donnie Coblentz, Brittney (Anthony) Lizana, Adam Coblentz, Dajon Acevedo, and Jonathan Acevedo; three great- grandchildren, Jaden Seymour, Jackson Seymour, and Rowan Seymour; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS is in charge of arrangements.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Friends may visit one- hour prior. Burial will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2020