The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church

John Acevedo


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Acevedo Obituary
John "Jack" Acevedo

1941- 2020

Biloxi, MS

John "Jack" Acevedo, age 78 passed away on March 3, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Mr. Acevedo was born on October 13, 1941 to the late John and Lillian Acevedo of Biloxi. He was well known for his exceptional building and remodeling of homes across the coast. He has been a lifelong member of the Biloxi Elks Lodge serving as exalted ruler from 1974-1975. He was responsible for the relocation of the lodge to the present location. He enjoyed spending time with his family and could grill a mean steak.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Mae Acevedo; his daughter, Jonda Acevedo Seymour; his parents, John and Lillian Acevedo; and sisters, Charlotte Acevedo Graafmeyer and Judy (Rudy) Ibele.

Mr. Acevedo is survived by his longtime partner, Liz Lewinger; daughter, Dina (Donald) Coblentz; son, John (Elaine) Acevedo; son-in-law, Frank F. Seymour; seven grandchildren, Jared (Heather) Seymour, Josh (Christina) Seymour, Donnie Coblentz, Brittney (Anthony) Lizana, Adam Coblentz, Dajon Acevedo, and Jonathan Acevedo; three great- grandchildren, Jaden Seymour, Jackson Seymour, and Rowan Seymour; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS is in charge of arrangements.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Friends may visit one- hour prior. Burial will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now