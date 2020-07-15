John Harvey Allman
1942-2020
Gautier, MS
John Allman, Age 77, passed away July 11, 2020 and was welcomed into Heaven for he was a good and faithful servant.
John was born September 21, 1942 in Lucedale, MS. John was the oldest of James and Margie's five children and served as Big Brother to Jimmy, Pamela Gail, Diane, and Becky until his last day on this Earth.
John's family moved to Prattville, AL, where he graduated from Autauga County High School in 1960. John attended Louisiana Tech University where he was a member of the bowling team; a passion he carried with him for much of his life. John returned to Prattville and bought the fastest convertible, which helped him land the prettiest girl in the state. John married Opal on April 21, 1965, and they shared a bond that will never be broken.
John enlisted in the Navy in 1965 and served in active duty attaining the rank of Quartermaster. He spent the majority of his service aboard USS Bigelow and was able to visit much of the world. Upon completion of his active duty, John spent additional years with the Naval Reserves.
Upon completion of his active duty service, John and his family returned to Prattville where he worked a number of jobs before applying for a position with Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, MS. John started his career in 1972 as an Electrical Apprentice and worked 39 years in various roles within the Operations and Program Management organizations, attaining the status of Legend among the many he mentored over the years.
John loved The Lord and was faithful to His Word. Leading by example, John served many roles including Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, Camp Chaperon, and much more at First Baptist Church Gautier, where he was a member for forty plus years. John enjoyed his Young at Hearts Sunday School class and enjoyed visiting with each member.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Carl Allman; mother, Marjorie Allman; and sisters, Carolyn Diane Skinner and Becky Allman.
John is survived by the love of his life, Opal Allman who he has been married to for fifty-five years; three sons, John Harvey Allman Jr (Jami), Jeffrey Dwayne Allman (Ashley), and James Clyde Allman (Catherine).
John loved his grandchildren John Harvey Allman III, Chris, Jonathan, Addison, Lauren, Audrey, Lily, Kayla and Cenedra, all of who know he loves them and benefit from his support and guidance. John's love extends to his five great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Serenity, Ava, Emma and Mallory.
John's love had no bounds and he was a favorite amongst his numerous nieces, nephews, friends, family, co-workers, etc.
We will all miss you Dad, but we rejoice in knowing that we have the opportunity to see you again because you have provided a path and example to love The Lord; all we have to do is believe and Trust in Him.
In lieu of flowers the family request that a donation be made to The American Cancer Society
.
A private graveside service will be held and will be officiated by David Aultman, First Baptist Church of Gautier. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM