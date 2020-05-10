John B. Shanks



February 8, 1960-May 7, 2020



Biloxi, MS



In Memory of John B. Shanks



It is with profound sadness the family of John Shanks 60, husband of Donna Shanks announces his passing in Biloxi, MS..



Besides his loving wife, he is survived by step-children Andrew, Ashley, Adam Broussard, his mother Esther Shanks and sister Jacqueline (Mark) Henneberry of Saint John, N.B. Canada as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.



He is predeceased by his father Ian Shanks and sister Barbara Harwood.



Due to the present health restrictions a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.





