John B. Shanks
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John B. Shanks

February 8, 1960-May 7, 2020

Biloxi, MS

In Memory of John B. Shanks

It is with profound sadness the family of John Shanks 60, husband of Donna Shanks announces his passing in Biloxi, MS..

Besides his loving wife, he is survived by step-children Andrew, Ashley, Adam Broussard, his mother Esther Shanks and sister Jacqueline (Mark) Henneberry of Saint John, N.B. Canada as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

He is predeceased by his father Ian Shanks and sister Barbara Harwood.

Due to the present health restrictions a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss Donna love Dennis and family
Dennis Broussard
Son
May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences, prayers for you Donna, and your family.
Kay
May 10, 2020
Donna Shanks
May 10, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to Donna and family. John was my favorite trivia partner. He will be sorely missed.
Casey Crosby
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved