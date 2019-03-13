John Belham, Jr.



1938-2019



John Belham, Jr., age 80, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Gulfport. He was native of North Attleboro, MA.



John has been a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast since 1961. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, a retired school educator and administrator of Gulfport Public Schools, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a proud lifelong member of The American Radio Relay League, having been a licensed amateur radio operator since 1956.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Sproul Belham; father, John (Helen O.) Belham, Sr.; mother, Mildred L. (Robert) Esty; brother, Richard Belham.



He is survived by his 5 children, Scott J. (Dale) Belham of Gulfport, John Walter (Jennifer) Belham of Clyde, NC, Tanya Renee (Jeff) Lofton of Hattiesburg, Benjamin Jeremy Blackwell of Long Beach, and Megan Joy (Blake) Howe of Flowood; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Yeo (Jim) Barry of Rhode Island.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, 5007 Lawson Avenue in Gulfport, where family and friends may visit one hour after the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 5007 Lawson Avenue, Gulfport.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Gulfport Fire Dept., Station 6 and American Medical Response for their professionalism in caring for our loved one.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers, Gulfport is serving the family.



Online Condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 13, 2019