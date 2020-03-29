|
John Bernard Illich
1922 – 2020
Montgomery, Texas
The family of John Bernard "JB" Illich, age 98, has lost a very important part of their lives on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. JB has gone to join his wife, Florence, and his son, Dennis, in a happy reunion with God. JB was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on February 19, 1922, served in the Navy in World War II; was a good family man, fisherman and gardener; worked for the L&N Railroad for forty years; and, was an outstanding member involved in aiding his Catholic parishes in Biloxi and Ocean Springs. He assisted so many people in so many ways during his life and will be remembered by all who came into contact with him. He will be sorely missed.
JB is survived by his three brothers, Jimmy, Gene, and Marion Illich; his daughters and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Zona, Alysse Kaapke, Lyle Hayes, Stephanie Sewell and Judy Illich; as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the .
For the safety of his family and friends, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2020