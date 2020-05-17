John Raymond Bogle, Jr.
1962 ~ 2020
Saucier
John Raymond Bogle Jr. passed away in Gulfport, MS on May 14, 2020 at the age of 58.
John is survived by his loving wife, Piper of 21 Years. They were married in Abita Springs, LA on July 3, 1999.
John is lovingly remembered by his mother and father, Michael and John Bogle Sr; his sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Robert McGuinty; his sons, Brandon and Matthew; his daughter, Ashley; his grandchildren, Jackson, Ashlyn, Logan, and Nathan Adams; his nieces and nephews, Travis, Michael, Jaxon and Alyssa; and numerous extended family and friends.
John was born in Memphis, TN on March 28, 1962. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1980. He served 21 years in the Army in which he deployed on multiple tours to Iraq and Afghanistan, received multiple commendations, and retired at the rank of Sergeant First Class. After retirement from the Army, he dutifully worked 15 years as the Inventory Manager of Utility Partners, and he cherished the work he and his team did to serve the citizens of Gulfport.
John enjoyed multiple activities in his free time such as customizing his Jeep for car shows, nurturing cats and dogs, watching television, playing video games, and most of all, spending time with his wife and family.
A celebration of life will be held at John and Piper's house, 17674 Woodridge Drive Saucier, MS 39574 on May 17, 2020 from 9 am - 5 pm. Care of private arrangements have been entrusted to RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Human Society of South MS, 2615 25th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501
An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
1962 ~ 2020
Saucier
John Raymond Bogle Jr. passed away in Gulfport, MS on May 14, 2020 at the age of 58.
John is survived by his loving wife, Piper of 21 Years. They were married in Abita Springs, LA on July 3, 1999.
John is lovingly remembered by his mother and father, Michael and John Bogle Sr; his sister and brother-in-law, Tina and Robert McGuinty; his sons, Brandon and Matthew; his daughter, Ashley; his grandchildren, Jackson, Ashlyn, Logan, and Nathan Adams; his nieces and nephews, Travis, Michael, Jaxon and Alyssa; and numerous extended family and friends.
John was born in Memphis, TN on March 28, 1962. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1980. He served 21 years in the Army in which he deployed on multiple tours to Iraq and Afghanistan, received multiple commendations, and retired at the rank of Sergeant First Class. After retirement from the Army, he dutifully worked 15 years as the Inventory Manager of Utility Partners, and he cherished the work he and his team did to serve the citizens of Gulfport.
John enjoyed multiple activities in his free time such as customizing his Jeep for car shows, nurturing cats and dogs, watching television, playing video games, and most of all, spending time with his wife and family.
A celebration of life will be held at John and Piper's house, 17674 Woodridge Drive Saucier, MS 39574 on May 17, 2020 from 9 am - 5 pm. Care of private arrangements have been entrusted to RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Human Society of South MS, 2615 25th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501
An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.